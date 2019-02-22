Tootsie Roll Drive Benefits Hope Services

The Knights of Columbus successfully raised $1300 at their Annual Tootsie Roll Drive. The money was collected over one weekend, by giving out Tootsie Rolls in front of Safeway at the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center. People walking by donated from their own pocket, an act of kindness that transformed into a generous gift. A check for the entire amount was presented to Hope Services in Aptos, during a warm-hearted ceremony on January 31st. 2019.

“The staff at Hope Services are a very special team and make a world of difference in the lives of their clients. Folks forget that kids with intellectual disabilities grow to become adults and still have the same needs. Helping them is the such a privilege and it does make a difference in their lives,” said Patrick McMenamy of McMenamy of the Knight of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal service organization composed of Catholic men dedicated to helping in our community: from donating to local charities, to visiting the elderly, to assisting local churches, to supporting youth programs.

The staff and clients at Hope Services were all in attendance to take a photo and receive the check. “We are very grateful for their donations, as we are every year. Their support means a lot to us,” said Jacqueline Pena, Coordinator for Hope Services on Valencia Ave.

•••

Hope Services works to improve the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. For more information https://www.hopeservices.org