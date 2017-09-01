Together In Pajaro: 3-on-3 Classic

Saturday, Sept 23

Last year the local non-profit organization, Together in Pajaro (TIP) held their first annual basketball tournament, TIP Classic. About 15 teams signed up to play in an all-day 3-on-3 tournament at Pajaro Park, raising funds for Pajaro Clean up, National Night Out, Summer Food Service Program and multiple youth activities.

With the help of major sponsors, Granite Rock and Watsonville Family YMCA, this year the TIP Classic returns for its second year, September 23 with the first teams lined up at 8:00 a.m. Come out and participate in a raffle hosted by TIP or enjoy the day at Pajaro Park with friends, teammates and neighbors.

To sign up for the tournament, donate, or for more information please visit Active.com (search TIP Classic), Facebook or TogetherInPajaro.org

Together in Pajaro (TIP) was formed in the 1980s by several individuals and business owners in Pajaro in reaction to the tragic shooting of a little girl. TIP became an integral part of the community, sponsoring community events and programs as well as the Boy Scout Troop. TIP restored a great deal of community pride, as it even secured Christmas decorations for the community.

During the flood of 1995, Together in Pajaro jumped into action to help the residents of Pajaro. This strengthened the desire amongst the board members to promote community.

In 2012, Pajaro Sunny Mesa Community Services District (the District) was approached by the County of Monterey Redevelopment Agency to own the yet-to-be-built, Pajaro Park. The District realized that the community of Pajaro needed this park, but needed to find some way other than raising taxes to support it.

A loosely organized group calling itself the Friends of the Pajaro Park was formed to secure funding for operating and maintaining of the park. The Friends of Pajaro Park raised funds to support the first five years of the Park’s operations. They realized the necessity of forming a nonprofit organization and approached the remaining members of TIP therefor Together in Pajaro and Friends of Pajaro Park merged in 2013.

Pajaro Park now serves as a place to meet friends, enjoy a game of basketball or soccer, or participate in the many activities held at the park.

The next step for the organization was to ensure its continuity. After receiving advice from Santa Cruz County United Way and Pajaro Valley Health Trust, the Board approached the Central Coast YMCA about providing a part-time Executive Director and administrative management for the newly revitalized nonprofit. The YMCA agreed and another partnership was formed. TIP is once again a uniting force in the community dedicated to bringing much needed services and support to the people of Pajaro.

•••

TIP – Together In Pajaro 29 Bishop Street Royal Oaks, CA 95076. Website: https://www.togetherinpajaro.org