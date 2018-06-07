To Give and To Trust: How to Avoid Being Scammed

By Ann Thiermann

I think (that most of us) would like to give if they have the resources and we are often asked to donate to a variety of causes. My friend Rosie told me a story about her retired aunt living in Arizona.

Last year, she was called and asked to donate to a girl’s school. She donated $30. A couple weeks later, she received another call and was told the “school” was a scam and the caller wanted to get the money transferred back to her account.

The woman gave them some more personal information that she was asked for and shortly there after, her whole retirement had been (transferred over) to this scammer. She had to borrow money from her neighbor to pay her rent… and was ashamed to tell her family what happened.

I’m sharing this, because I am in the process of clearing up identity issues related to a personal scam that started in January 2018. I’d like to share what I’ve learned in retrospect. Background:

I was called about an offer for Apple Support in January (and) signed up for a 5-year warranty (for) $400. The money was charged on my Visa and went through the Apple Store. Even though Apple listed this as fraud, neither Visa nor I were alerted. In March I was contacted again and this time scammed in a much larger way.

Using all the mistakes I made here are the warnings: