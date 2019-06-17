Tita and Tone — Kids Looking For A Candy Store

Tita (ID #A257269) and Tone (ID# A257268) were surrendered to the Shelter in April after their owners did not have enough time to care for them.

They are extremely affectionate and sociable and are overloaded with cuteness.

They love to run, jump and nibble on your shirt. They are the perfect foil to a dreary day.

They interact well with humans and like to hang out with our volunteers when they are cleaning their stall. They will need to have companionship for the rest of their lives given how social they are so come to Shelter and meet these two little cuties and fall madly in love.

Tita and Tone are 3 month old, white goats.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182