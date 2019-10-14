Think Local First Indie Biz Expo Vendor Registration!

Vendor registration is now open for the 3rd Annual Think Local First Indie Biz Expo, Wednesday, October 16, at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

Registration is open to all locally owned independent businesses of Santa Cruz County at www.indiebizexpo.com.

Indie Biz Expo provides a great opportunity to place a local business on display. Businesses will have the opportunity to meet new customers, greet community VIPs, and display goods and services.

The event will also feature a three-hour live broadcast by Santa Cruz’s own KSCO, with an open mic for participating businesses to “talk their business up” to listeners throughout the South San Francisco and Monterey Bay regions.

Participants are encouraged to register early for best location.

For more information or to speak with a Think Local First representative, contact at www.indiebixexpo.org.

•••

Presented by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union