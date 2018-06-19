The Truth About Railbank!

[In your] last issue there were… letters extolling the benefits of the Rail with Trail and condemning the people who want a Trail Only, but the truth is the Rail Trail is not continuous with its many detours onto congested streets, is too narrow to accommodate E-bike and solar modes of transportation, is expensive to build and will do nothing to alleviate traffic woes.

The population of the County is too small to make a train viable plus there is no funding for a train. The best scenario is to railbank the corridor for a possible future light rail system and build a wide, multi-use trail now that will be commuter friendly. Do that, plus improve the bus service and we will be moving forward in a healthy, safe, and practical direction. At the very least the issue should be put to the voters in the next election.

— Buzz Anderson, Santa Cruz