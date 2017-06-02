The Science Of Mourning

What Happens When Grief Doesn’t Go Away?

Groundbreaking new research on “complicated grief” – a disorder that afflicts 10 to 20 percent of bereaved persons – will be the hot topic at the Santa Cruz conference ‘When Grief Is Complicated’ presented by Hospice of Santa Cruz County in partnership with Hospice Foundation of America on June 6.

“Even in the best of circumstances and in the strongest of family relationships, grief can get complicated,” said Cindi Gray, Director of Grief Support at Hospice of Santa Cruz County. “This educational offering shows us some ways that we can understand that better. There are powerful vignettes offered to show us how the therapeutic process works.”

Anyone interested in the science of grief is welcome. Conference attendees will learn cutting edge therapeutic techniques to address complicated grief. Participants will learn how healing from Complicated Grief can involve “reconstructing stories of loss.”

‘When Grief Is Complicated’

Tuesday, June 6 • 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Santa Cruz County Office of Education – 400 Encinal St, Santa Cruz / Ticket price: $30 – Lunch is provided.

Admission also includes national video conference, local panel discussion and CEs. Registration link: www.hospicesantacruz.org/community-education/when-grief-is-complicated/

The conference will feature local experts:

Kara Bowman, MFT, Grief Support Counselor, Hospice of Santa Cruz County

Elaine Cashman, LCSW Therapist & Grief Support Intern Manager, Hospice of Santa Cruz County

Suzanne Semmes, MA, MDiV Chaplain, Dominican Hospital

Hospice of Santa Cruz County (HSCC) envisions a community where all people live and die with dignity. Since 1978, HSCC has honored the choices of individuals and families by providing exemplary end-of-life care and grief.

As the county’s leading nonprofit provider of hospice care, the hospice program is enriched by community grief support, a children’s bereavement camp, transitional care services, pet companion and music therapy programs, hospice care for veterans, and end-of-life education and outreach. HSCC serves approximately 3,500 Santa Cruz County residents annually.

Learn more at www.hospicesantacruz.org Call us: 831-430-3000 Email: info@hospicesantacruz.org