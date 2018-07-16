“The Producers” opening July 26 at Cabrillo Stage

By Mindy Pedlar

Rehearsal for THE PRODUCERS, Cabrillo Stage’s second show of the summer season, begins in 10 minutes. The large rehearsal room is filled with dancers stretching. One dancer is at the barre doing tendus and plies while two others practice a tap combination. Actors are studying their scripts in preparation for tonight’s run through. The mood is one of diligence and focus.

The Director, Lee Ann Payne, who is also choreographing the show, confides, “These kids are amazing. They are here early and giving their all, every night. They are really busting their buns to make this a great show.”

At exactly 7 p.m., the Stage Manager, Alina Goodman, calls the rehearsal to order. The Director gives some instructions to her cast encouraging them to bring their creative selves to the table and share it with the audience. She has shared her vision, given them direction and movement, now she wants to see them make it their own advising, “Don’t do me, do You!”

Ms. Payne, a seasoned Director, Choreographer and Actor, is enjoying her first endeavor with Cabrillo Stage. She frequently works in the Bay Area, and has appeared several times on ‘this side of the hill’ with Jewel Theatre Company.

The rehearsal is laugh-out-loud funny. Lee Ann credits her outstanding cast, strongly led by Equity actor Chris Reber as Max Bialystock and his partner Leo Bloom played with conviction by Gary Schoenfeld. Local actor Jordan Pierini plays Franz Liebkind, the ex-Nazi soldier with a strange love for his old Fuhrer. Jordan warns that his deranged character can be “the nicest guy, but he does have a bit of an anger issue, so watch out.” He fervently hopes that he is nothing like the character he is portraying.

As in the movie, the two theatrical producers scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. To ensure the show flops, they hire the ‘worst director in the world’ Roger DeBris hilariously played by veteran actor Walter Mayes. Mr. Mayes describes his character as “flamboyantly gay in a very campy, early sixties way” and notes that “Mel Brooks does an outstanding job of putting something in the show to offend everyone, and I do not shy away from the archaic portrait of the aging queen he has written.”

Also new to Cabrillo Stage, Walter is enjoying working with the cast, crew and designers. “Wait until you see my costumes!” He feels fortunate to be working with director/choreographer Lee Ann Payne and sharing the stage with his friend, David Mister, who plays his ‘common law assistant,’ Carmen Ghia.

David is a hoot playing the character he describes as, “an odd duck, campy and flamboyant, but artistically talented and fiercely protective. Carmen is a bit like the power behind throne.

He knows how to twist the knife when he needs to, but he’s also happy to see Roger be the one to get the glory.” David admits that it’s been challenging to master the way Carmen moves stating, “Simply walking across the stage is suddenly complex.”

Rounding out the cast is the delightful Jessica Whittemore, last see on the Cabrillo Stage as Velma in CHICAGO. She flaunts her comedic chops as the curvaceous, Swedish Ulla.

This is a funny, over-the-top musical. Complete with showgirls and swastikas. David Mister says, “Prepare to be at least a little bit offended and prepare to laugh your tail off.” Walter Mayes adds, “We are serving this play up fresh and hot and full of laughs. Come and have a great time at the theater!”

THE PRODUCERS runs July 26 through August 19 at the Cabrillo Crocker Theater on the Cabrillo College campus. Order tickets on line at cabrillostage.com or at the Box office where the hours are 12 noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 831-479-6154.