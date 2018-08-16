By Mindy Pedlar

THE PRODUCERS opened on Broadway on April 19, 2001 to rave reviews garnering 12 tony awards. Cabrillo Stage presents this sublimely ridiculous spectacle with an exceptional cast, fully intending to make you worry a little less and laugh a lot more.

Director/Choreographer Lee Ann Payne welcomes us to The Producers and to “the brilliant mind of Mel Brooks. For those of you uninitiated in his work, know that he intends to vividly show the absurdity of every stereotype; brazenly laugh at all attempts at serious discourse, and openly mock der Fuhrer. The power of Brooks’ silly brand of comedy is that he is able to show that foolishness and laughter can abolish wickedness.”

Equity actor Chris Reber plays Max Bialystock, a down on his luck Broadway producer. Chris describes his character as a survivor, who does what he must do to stay afloat. “He’s a bit of a shyster, but only because he’s learned that’s what it takes to make ends meet sometimes.

“One of the things I love about Max” continues Reber “is that he meets people at their level and figures out how he’s going to work within their psyche to get what he wants. I’m not that manipulative, but I like to roll with the punches like Max does, controlling what I can, but also being able to let go of the reins and enjoy the scenery.”

One of Reber’s favorite numbers in the show is Springtime For Hitler. “Walter and the rest of the cast do a brilliant job of bringing it to life. Lee Ann has choreographed a blitzkrieg… it’s hysterical.”

Walter is Walter Mayes who plays Roger DeBris, the “worst director in the world.” “He’s so over-the-top that he fairly defies description. He’s flamboyantly gay in a very campy, early 60s way” says Mayes of his character.

Mayes shares the stage with his long-time friend David Mister who plays Carmen Ghia, DeBris’ “common law assistant.” David is having great fun with this character, though mastering Carmen’s movement was a bit of a challenge.

Mayes also enjoys Brooks’ score in that “every number has its own personality; I get to sing backstage with the chorus for most of the numbers, and I love jumping from style to style.” His favorite musical number is Keep It Gay. “It’s fun, funny and oh-so-campy… and I get to show off some vocal pyrotechnics near the end!”

Ensemble member, Parise Zeleny says, “I love the diversity of my roles. One second I’m a tumbling newsie, the next a feeble old lady, the next a tap-dancing soldier! I love the challenge and thrills of each unique role.” Having devoted more of her young life to dancing rather than singing, she credits “fabulous” Vocal Director, Daniel Goldsmith, with helping her conquer the “complex harmonies in the show.”

Jordan Pierini plays Franz Liebkind, “an ex-Nazi soldier with a strange love for his old Fuhrer. Pierini is “having a blast” playing this role. He wants the audiences to walk out of the theater with “a big smile on their faces. I want them to enjoy all the jokes, all the heart and all the craziness that is THE PRODUCERS.”

Final week of performances Wednesday, August 15 through Sunday, August 19. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., matinees are at 2:00 p.m. There is an additional matinee on Saturday the 18th. Performances are held at Cabrillo Crocker Theater on the Cabrillo College campus.

Order tickets on line at cabrillostage.com or by calling the box office 831-479-6154.