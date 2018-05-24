The Price of Preserving Knowledge

Support Is Needed To Preserve the Aptos History Museum

By John Hibble

Where did the word museum come from? The word is from ancient Greece and describes a building or temple dedicated to the Muses. The nine Muses were goddesses of the literary arts, music, visual arts, culture, and science. The Muse, Clio was the goddess of history. Museums collect, preserve, interpret, and display items of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance for the education of the public and for future generations. Above all, museums are storehouses of knowledge.

We have three museums in Aptos, four if you count New Brighton State Beach’s Pacific Migrations. The other three are, Seacliff State Beach Visitor Center, Cabrillo College Gallery, and the Aptos History Museum. All of our Aptos museums are government supported, except for the Aptos History Museum.

The history museum has been graced with very reasonable rent since it opened. However, this year, the museum’s rent has been substantially increased, so we need the community’s help to save this local treasure. You can donate on the Aptos History Museum Facebook page or use https://www.facebook.com/donate/ 2064329983837793/.

Long term, we need to have an endowment established through the Community Foundation, and/or someone who can help us acquire the building with a long-term funding plan. We are looking for a few super heroes to help save Aptos history. Might that be you or someone you know? Would you like to have a museum named after you?

We have built our history collection with generous donations of artifacts from the community over the course of 32 years. The museum opened twelve years ago with the help of, all volunteer, labor and staffing. We have provided local history field trips to over 3,000 children and their teachers with hands-on exhibits designed to stimulate young minds. The museum has provided stories and photos to businesses and residents and continues to be a resource for information.

Aptos is an amazing place. Many of you have never seen the museum. Come see what you have been missing at 7605 Old Dominion Court, Monday through Friday 9 am-4 pm. Admission is free. Contact (831) 688-9514 or john@aptoschamber.com and help keep the stories of our past alive.