The Power of Shen Yun

Uplifting Energy — Experience A Truly Different Performance

The first thing audience members seem to notice is the color. The curtains lift and the stage is lit with a bright, golden light. Streams of rainbow silk twirl and loop through the air. Costumes are coordinated in combinations so striking no one expects to see them. These are some of the things theatergoers talk about after seeing Shen Yun Performing Arts.

Arion Jay Goodwin, veteran music producer, after watched Shen Yun in 2016, and he said, “Epic! One of the greatest performances ever existing on the planet. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

•••

Expression Through Dance

At the core of Shen Yun choreography is classical Chinese dance. This is a richly expressive art form passed down and refined in imperial courts through many dynasties. Today it has evolved into one of the most comprehensive dance systems in the world.

“That’s power in that room,” said Sundura Norton, a Houston-based

choreographer and former dance teacher. She said the dancers had danced their way into her heart. “Everything was magical. The dancing, the grace, every movement was just—I got chills.”

The Healing Power of Harmony

The ancients understood that music has the power to heal. In fact, the Chinese word for medicine comes from the word for music. People believed that elegant, virtuous music has a pure energy that harmonizes the body, mind, and soul.

Shen Yun’s music combines these approaches to capture the essence of East and West. To harmoniously unite these two very different forms is not easy task. It requires great versatility and technical skill of the performers, as well as composers and conductors who have a deep understanding of both musical traditions. The result is a rich, vivid sound that leaves an impression on everyone who hears it.

“A different sensuality and a power of expression,” said Bogdan Zvoristeanu, concertmaster of the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande. “It comes from the heart and it goes to the heart.”

Coral Drouyn, theater critic in England gave this review:

“It’s not like anything else I have ever seen … Shen Yun has just climbed the heights and found the excellence in everything. The precision in every move, the grace of the dancers, the technique was just astonishing. The color palette of the costumes was absolutely to die for. Everything about it was moving; it was spiritually uplifting, the music was wonderful. The CGI (computer-generated imagery) and AV presentation is just brilliant … It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you must not miss it!”

Shen Yun will kick start its 2018-19 season on Dec. 12, 2018 at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley with an all new show.

•••

Northern California Tour Schedule

Berkeley Zellerbach Hall • Dec. 12–16

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts • Dec. 19–29

SF War Memorial Opera House • Dec. 31–Jan. 6, 2019

Sacramento Community Center Theatre • Jan. 9–12, 2019

•••

Purchase tickets online www.shenyun.com/ca • Hotline 888-633-6999