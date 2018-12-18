The Mariners’ Spectacular Season

By Lori Landino

On December 8, the Aptos High School Varsity Football Team played in front of over 3,000 football fans in their hometown stadium.

The bleachers were filled to capacity with cheering family and friends who came out to support their beloved team. The Aptos High Choir kicked off the game by singing the National Anthem.

One week before, the Mariners made school history by defeating Sacred Heart Prep 35-34 to win the CCS Open Division III title.

It was the school’s first time making it to a regional championship game. Winning that title advanced Aptos to the 2018 CIF Football Division 4-A Championship.

“We had a phenomenal season,” J.V. coach Jerry Morales said. “It was historical.”

Lead by charismatic coach Randy Blankenship, who after coaching for over 44 years is one of the most successful football coaches in California, the Mariners faced the larger and deeper McClymonds High of Oakland for the state title.

“We continue to put work in week in and week out,” senior Angel Morales said. “Even though were not a normal sized football team, we put our heart into it knowing that we could win in the end.”

Aptos fought hard against the

Warriors, taking a 14-7 lead into halftime. But in the end, McClymonds’ size and depth proved to be too much to overcome, rallying in the second half for a 28-20 win over the Mariners.

The bittersweet loss didn’t over shadow the talent and teamwork of these inspiring young men. Congratulations to all the players and coaches at Aptos High for a spectacular season.

It was a great day to be a Mariner!

Aptos Finished the season with an 11-3 overall record, 5-2 in league. They finished 92 in California High School Football.

Photo Credit: Denise Russo Photography