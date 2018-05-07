The Adventures of Tom Sawyer: The Musical

This will be a true adventure. Christian Youth Theater (CYT) Santa Cruz will perform its first live outdoor production at Enterprise Technology Center Amphitheater, 100 Enterprise Way (the old Borland building), in Scotts Valley.

This exciting show with 87 CYT cast members is going to be a true fast paced adventure! Tickets now on sale at: CYTSantaCruz.org

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is the irresistible story of a fourteen-year-old boy growing up in the heartland of America, based on the classic novel. Filled with foot-stomping, toe-tapping songs by Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”) and with a book by Ken Ludwig, this musical adventure is a tale of thrilling escapes, comedy and inspiration for the whole family.

Set in 1840 Missouri, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is the tale of young Tom Sawyer and the never ending mischief of which he so often finds himself a part; whether it’s matching wits with Aunt Polly, tricking his friends into whitewashing a fence for him or narrowly escaping the clutches of a murderous villain. Along with his best friend, Huckleberry Finn, and his love interest, Becky Thatcher, the greatest Tom Sawyer exploits are plucked from the book and plopped onto the stage.

Aside from having one of the most recognizable titles from literary history, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is a superb family-friendly show.

Ten Performances

Friday, May 18 @ 6:00pm

Saturday, May 19 @ 1:00pm

Saturday, May 19 @ 6:00pm

Sunday, May 20 @ 12:00pm

Sunday, May 20 @ 4:00pm

Tuesday, May 22 @ 10:00am

Saturday, May 26 @ 1:00pm

Saturday, May 26 @ 6:00pm

Sunday, May 27 @ 12:00pm

Sunday, May 27 @ 4:00pm

The Amphitheater is a beautiful open air space with tiers of grass own for open seating. Your ticket gets you into your section, Not Your Specific Seat.

Tier 1: $20 advance / $22 at the door. Tier 1 is preferred seating only and no child, senior, or reseller discount is available. For questions about handicapped accessible space email bobby@cytsantacruz.org for more info.

$20 advance / $22 at the door. Tier 1 is preferred seating only and no child, senior, or reseller discount is available. For questions about handicapped accessible space email bobby@cytsantacruz.org for more info. Tier 2: $17 advance / $20 at the door

$17 advance / $20 at the door Tier 3: $15 advance / $17 at the door

Group Ticket Price (Ticket Minimum: 10), $13: Child Ticket Price, (Max Child Age: 12), $13: Senior Ticket Price (Min Senior Age: 65) • Children 4 and under can attend with family for free.

Welcome to our first show at Enterprise Technology Center in Scotts Valley!