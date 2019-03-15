Now Registering Non-profits, Schools and Community Groups

The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County invites area non-profits, schools, groups, and churches to register now for the 2019 Human Race.

The Human Race is a family-friendly walk and fun run along West Cliff Drive that annually attracts individuals from all corners of the community to fundraise on behalf of the organization of their choosing. Each year more than 120 organizations step out to collectively ask for financial support for the causes they champion during a six-week campaign.

This six-week fundraising campaign will launch on March 27th and culminate on Race Day on Saturday, May 11, 2019. New agencies have until March 22nd to register to participate in this year’s event.

“The Human Race is truly a one of a kind resource for non-profit agencies and community groups of all sizes to reach a level of fundraising success that they may not achieve alone,” states Volunteer Center Director of Community Development Mariah Tanner.

“We offer free tools, expertly led trainings, individualized support and fundraising expertise, and our community steps up to provide the people power,” continues Tanner.

The event, which annually mobilizes over 14,000 donors, has been a Santa Cruz County mainstay for 39 years. As such it is the largest collaborative fundraiser on the central coast and the longest running Human Race event in the country. In the last five years, the event has generated more than one million dollars for the local service sector.

“Last year 120 local nonprofits, schools, and churches raised over $300,000 and engaged thousands of donors from near and far. The top teams took away $20,000 or more in donations,” Tanner said. “We’ve set the bar even higher this year — with our largest fundraising goals to date! We’ve worked closely with our agencies to identify their needs for success and we’re ready to provide new and improved resources to help all of our agencies exceed their personal fundraising goals.”

The race welcomes all non-profits, schools, churches and community groups in Santa Cruz and Monterey County to join in the collaborative fundraising process.

The Volunteer Center provides all teams with event support including publicity and promotion from media sponsors such as Mapleton Communications and KION, exclusive fundraising training, and free access to a top of the line peer to peer fundraising website run by Give Gab where agencies can receive online donations, communicate with their support network, and visually track financial progress.

“We are thrilled to roll out our Walk for Change theme this year to create an inspiring day at the race. Not only can you expect the usual features of a people’s parade of lively costumes and banners, free food, and music along the course but we will also have a post-race family-friendly fair and plenty of fun activities for all ages. We look forward to working with all of our partners to make this our most successful year yet,” states Tanner.

Individuals who are interested in registering their organization can visit www.humanracesc.org for more information or they can contact Mariah Tanner at the Volunteer Center at 831-427-5070 or humanrace@scvolunteercenter.org.