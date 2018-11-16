Thanksgiving Weekend Activities for All

Seacliff History Walk

November 23 • 11am – 12pm

Learn the history of Seacliff and surrounding Aptos in this one-hour, half-mile history walk. Led by docent Pete Wang, the tour focuses on the Ohlone, Raphael Castro, Claus Spreckels, Aptos Landing Wharf, the development of Seacliff Park — including Paul Woodside, “the Madman of Seacliff” — and the Concrete Ship. Tours are free; parking at Seacliff State Beach is $10 and supports the park. Meet at the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Mission Building Game

November 23 • 3pm – 4:30pm

Gather round the table and play a board game set in the 18th Century. Spend Spanish real coins and roll the sheep’s knucklebone to determine the fate of your mission. Geared for ages 8 and older. This event is free and will take place at Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park: 144 School St. Rain or shine. Call 423-4609 for more information.

Birding For Beginners

November 24 • 8am – 12pm

Join birder extraordinaire Jim Williams for a tranquil morning filled with our little flying friends! Learn about the birds in our park, receive a Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park birding brochure, and begin your career as an energized birder! Meet at the visitor center. Make sure to bring water, comfortable footwear, and a keen eye and/or ears! For more information, please call (831) 335-7077. Event is free. Vehicle day-use fee is $10.

Wilder Ranch Tour

November 24 • 1pm – 3pm

Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1897 Victorian home, 1859 Gothic Revival farmhouse, 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Event is free. Day-use parking fee is $10. For more information, call (831) 426-0505. Event made possible by Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and California State Parks.

Redwood Grove Loop Walk

November 23 and 24 • 11am – 2pm

How do these grand redwoods grow to be so old? So tall? Join us for this fun and informative guided half-mile stroll through a magnificent old-growth redwood forest. Meet the famous Mother Tree, the Father of the Forest and the incredible Chimney Tree on this 90-minute walk. Stroller and wheelchair accessible. Meet at park headquarters. For more information, call (831) 338-8883. Event free. Day use parking is $10. Event made possible by Mountain Parks Foundation and California State Parks.

Monarch Butterfly Tours

November 24 and 25 • 11am – 12pm

Meet at the visitor center for a free 1-hour guided tour of the Monarch Butterfly Natural Preserve. Butterfly numbers typically peak between the end of October to mid-November – warm and sunny days are best for viewing. To arrange a tour for groups of 10 or more, please visit www.thatsmypark.org. The event is free, and parking is $10.