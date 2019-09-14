By Lori Landino

The Santa Cruz County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will honor the 2019 Tech Trek STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarship winners and new members at a luncheon on Saturday, September 28th at Seascape Resort.

The winners, five 8th grade girls from schools throughout the County, competed for the scholarships to AAUW Tech Trek’s STEM camp at Stanford.

Highlighting STEM successes, keynote speaker, Clare Markovits, Sr Director Product Management at Cisco Systems, will discuss facing the challenges of breaking through the glass ceilings that persist today. She relates to the need and impact of STEM through a professional woman’s career.

Before Teck Trek STEM success, Clare Markovits has a story to tell. Twenty years ago there was no Tech Trek, or other formal STEM program opportunities. How did she succeeded in STEM? By taking science and math courses in high school and at UCSC, when her fellow female classmates did not.

Clare was the only woman in her college engineering class and first female engineer at a local engineering consulting firm. Now, as she sunsets her high tech career by learning a new skill of engineering product management, she also looks to transition into her new local business venture and lifelong passion for sewing. Clare can relate to the need and impact of STEM successes throughout a professional woman’s career. She has lived it and is one of them.

Clare, Martha Mangan’s daughter and Santa Cruz native, will share with us “How it was and How she got here”, as our guest speaker for September’s Tech Trek/Membership Luncheon. She is donating a uniquely designed quilt for the Opportunity Drawing, Dream Big. Bring your friends, prospective members – you will want to hear her story.

This meeting is open to the public, but reservations must be paid in advance. Cost is $25. For more information and reservations, contact 925-305-6301 or bythebeach15@gmail.com.

AAUW works to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Membership is open to anyone holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university.

•••

Access AAUW.org for more information or contact jeannejorgensen@hotmail.com for the Santa Cruz County Branch.