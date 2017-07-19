Team Coco Donates $26,000 to Local Non-Profits

Local Team Completes Successful First Season of Running, Walking and Fund Raising

Team Coco, a group of runners and walkers who train and fundraise to support the Live Like Coco Foundation, announced yesterday that they are donating $26,000 to Live Like Coco and other non-profit organizations that support children and families in the Santa Cruz County area.

This is the first season for Team Coco, which included nearly 40 participants who trained for 5K and 10Ks as well as half marathons and full marathons. Since January, these athletes have also fundraised by hosting a fun run, spaghetti dinner, yard sale — and even a series of “reading flash mobs,” at which families were encouraged to come together to read in public.

“I can’t believe how hard this group of people worked,” said Kate Pavao, executive director of the Live Like Coco Foundation. “They showed up to train, fundraise, race, and cheer each other on. I am grateful to be part of a team that is so committed to building a stronger community, together.”

Team Coco’s participants voted on how to distribute the money they raised for the Live Like Coco’s partner organizations. This season’s awards go to: Leo’s Haven, $5,000 • Save the Redwoods (Coco Pavao Lazenby Memorial Grove), $2600 • CASA, $2400 • Unchained, $2000 • Dientes, $1800; • Digital Nest, $1800 • Homeless Garden Project, $1800 • Jacob’s Heart, $1600 • Mini Mermaids, $1600 • Save our Shores, $1600 • Santa Cruz County Parks, $1400 • Teen Kitchen Project, $1400 • Live Like Coco (Birthday Books From Coco), $1000

•••

About Live Like Coco: During her life, Coco Lazenby worked in community gardens, participated in beach cleanups, collected jeans for homeless teens, and raised money to support a number of worthy causes. After she was killed at age 12 in a car accident, her parents started Live Like Coco to keep her spirit alive in the community she loved.

Now, the Live Like Coco Foundation provides thousands of Santa Cruz kids with free books as well as funding scholarships to extra-curricular activities. We also support projects that keep kids healthy, as well as organizations protecting our county’s amazing natural spaces so kids can play and explore together.

All kids should be able to grow up healthy and with the opportunity to pursue their dreams. This is something Coco believed. And now, the Live Like Coco Foundation is dedicated to the pursuit of the same goal.

•••

For more information, visit: LiveLikeCoco.com or contact: Aaron Lazenby 415-595-5960