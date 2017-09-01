A Benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank

Saturday, September 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Taste of Soquel has raised over $62,482 (250,048 healthy meals) for families in Santa Cruz County!

The Ninth Annual A Taste of Soquel promises to be a fun filled day of Food & Music for the Common Good! The Congregational Church of Soquel and the Capitola/Soquel Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring this event to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. Save the date and talk it up with your family and friends!

Live Music: There is something for everyone! Ralph Anybody, KPIG DJ, will emcee the live music by renowned local musicians. This year A Taste of Soquel is pleased to feature an excellent variety of local music bands to our stage! Each of them deserves top billing!

11:15 am The Intangibillies

12:30 pm The Carolyn Sills

1:45 pm Members of the EXPENDABLES Unplugged

3:05 pm No Respect

Local Restaurant participants : Café Cruz, Sawasdee Thai Cuisine, HOME, The Kitchen @ Discretion, Michael’s on Main, VinoCruz, Café aRoma, Aldo’s Italian Bakery, and Bella Chi-Cha, will be serving up food tastes especially prepared for this event.

Soquel Libations: Soquel Cider by Everett Family Farm, Discretion Brewing, Soquel Vineyards, Wargin Wines, Bargetto Winery, VinoCruz, Hunter Hill Vineyard & Winery, and Poetic Cellars will pour fan favorites!

Farm Fresh!: Featuring local, farm fresh tasting from Jeff Walls’ Family Honey and fresh cider from Everett Family Farm

KidZone: The Kidzone is the place to be with CherryVale Art Farm, Musical Me, Face Painting, KennolynCamp Inflatable Archery, Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery, Games and more!

Raffle : An annual favorite! Over 50 local businesses have donated raffle prizes. Raffle tickets will be available at the event. You need not be present to win.

Hospitality Table: Complimentary coffee provided by the Ugly Mug, tea, lemonade, ice water and food offerings from the Bagelry, Donut Station and Driscoll’s.

Up to the minute news, press release, photos for use and information can be found at www.tasteofsoquel.org or www.ccsoquel.org

Here’s how it works! Purchase a wristband for an entire day of Food & Music for the Common Good! Pack up the neighborhood and join the rest of your family and friends at the Ninth Annual A Taste of Soquel, a Benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank. See you there!

•••

Saturday, September 23 • 11 a.m. ~ 4 p.m.

Congregational Church of Soquel

4951 Soquel Drive, Soquel

Donations : $25 Adults Includes Music & Tasting at all Food & Libation Booths ~ $10 Youth Ages 12-20 (Music & Food Only). Free Activities for Children ~ Courtesy Refreshments for all

Advance Tickets Available: Congregational Church of Soquel, 4951 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 831-475-2867

Tickets also available at www.brownpapertickets.com