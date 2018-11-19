TAMC Cone Zone Report

Road and Lane Closures Scheduled for November 18th – November 24th

MONTEREY COUNTY – Here are the major scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Sunday, November 18 through Saturday, November 24 – newest information is in red. Please keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.

Highway 68 – Monterey to Laguna Seca: November 18 – November 20

Night time road work along Highway 68 between Highway 1 and Laguna Seca will result a lane closure and delays from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Highway 68 – Salinas River: November 19 – November 20

There will be alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound Highway 68 between Spreckles Blvd and Reservation Road for bridge work. The work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fremont Street- Monterey: November 19 – November 21

Construction work on the North Fremont Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project continues weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, November 19th, there will be lane shifts on the westbound lanes of Fremont Street towards Monterey.