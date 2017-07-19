Talk the Line: Preparing for Life Outside

By Edita McQuary

David Empey, member of Toastmasters in Santa Cruz and Aptos, has had another interesting adventure at Soledad State Prison. A computer programmer by day and, like so many creative Santa Cruzans, a published writer by night, Dave has been a Toastmasters member for 20 years. He has been an Area Director, local Division Director and a Monterey Bay Division Director. Once a month, he participates in the Advanced Club in Monterey.

Toastmasters facilitates confidence in public speaking by teaching members how to break the ice, how to organize a speech, how to use gestures, as well as the use of visual aids. Dave has attained the Competent Communicator designation and is working on becoming an Advanced Communicator, which will qualify him for TV appearances and entertaining. “It’s like Boy Scouts for grown-ups,” said Dave.

Twelve years ago Toastmasters started a club (Talk the Line) in Soledad State Prison, a Level 1-2 facility (requiring the minimum amount of security), which has now been renamed Correctional Training Facility (CTF) to more reflect its educational philosophy. According to their website, “The primary mission of the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) is to provide custody, care, treatment, and rehabilitative programs for inmates committed to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) by the courts.” There are now three Toastmasters clubs at Soledad – one official club and two gavel clubs (gavel clubs are at the high school level).

An employee of Salinas Valley State Prison, Greg Gash, a Toastmasters Vice President of Area A2, is the liaison between the Talk the Line Toastmasters Club and Toastmasters International. Greg has trained 10 to 12 prisoners to become Toastmaster club officers. The goal is to help the prisoners re-orient into life outside upon release.

Greg said, “I got involved with Talk the Line when I was the Area A2 Governor three years ago. To see the hard work they put into each meeting was amazing and the energy was like nothing I’ve ever experienced in a Toastmasters meeting! The main thing that surprised him was how normal these prisoners were.

“What drew me in was the leadership that they displayed, helping each other succeed in their goals.

Toastmasters are helping them communicate with the board and within the prison system. I strongly believe that the members of Talk the Line, whose motto is ‘Through the stories of others we find the inspiration that drives us to change,’ are the leaders of Soledad State Prison. Every Toastmasters Club can learn from them.”

Dave has been invited twice in the past ten years to facilitate a training session. These two-hour sessions are scheduled every six months and are to help the prisoners run a professional Toastmasters club. As in almost any organization, one of the questions frequently asked is “How do you get people to do the job they are assigned to do?” Dave responds by saying, “Use positive feedback when encouraging speakers to participate and also when critiquing their talk.”

The members address each other by Mr. (Last name) rather than by first names to avoid inadvertently using prison nicknames. The Talk the Line members also have an opportunity to participate in speech contests outside the prison twice a year. No photographs are allowed in the prison.

Once he got through the four levels of security and entered the prison, what surprised Dave was how much like a high school the prison resembled. Informational signs were posted on walls everywhere. Many of the walls had murals painted on them which he assumed was the work of the inmates. There are various classes for inmates who are interested in completing or furthering their education. “I guess what surprised me was that these inmates did not come across as hardened criminals but rather just like ordinary people. They were very happy to have us and invited us to come and visit again.”

