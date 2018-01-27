Take Aways 2018: Art To Go!

Pajaro Valley Arts Exhibit Dates: January 17 – March 4

We invite you to join us for our first exhibit of 2018, Take Aways: Art to Go! This annual invitational exhibit features sixty-two of the county’s most notable artists. As a fundraising event these artists are presenting works that fit into many budgets. In this wildly popular show everyone benefits; you take home fabulous art the day of your purchase, the artists and PVA get their normal commissions, and new art comes into the gallery every day!

The January 17 – March 4 exhibit will have a closing & raffle reception on Sunday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The artists are well known from numerous exhibitions and teaching experiences in Santa Cruz County and beyond. Others are known from Open Studios, and all artists bring years of expertise and practice in their submissions. The pieces of art include sculptures, encaustic (wax), painting, printing, photography, and glasswork, almost any medium possible. Diversity is one of many descriptions that fit this remarkable exhibition.

Artists include; Cristi Thomas & Scott Lindberg, Stephanie Martin, Andrew Purchin, Peter Vizzusi, Rose Sellery, Jenni Ward, Charles Prentiss, Barbara Downs, Jamie Abbott, and many others. Curators: Jane Gregorius 831-332-8433 or Susanna Waddell 831-768-0457. Visitors are encouraged to visit and “Take Away” some beautiful art. In addition, several donated pieces will be part of a raffle throughout the show with the drawing held during the closing reception on March 4, 2PM-4PM.

The Pajaro Valley Gallery is located at 37 Sudden Street in Watsonville, Phone: 831-722-3062. Hours are Wednesday through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is no admission fee and the gallery is ADA accessible.