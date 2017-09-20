Take Action to End Hunger

Feeding America® Network Food Banks across the Country Promote Hunger Action Month™

This September Second Harvest Food Bank, together with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger. Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 42 million Americans, including 13 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA.

In Santa Cruz County an estimated 1 in 5 residents face the threat of hunger, and for children the estimate is even higher –1 in 4.

September marks the tenth year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action. This year the campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health.

“I’ve spent many days on the road this past year, visiting food banks, food pantries, and meal programs and meeting people who are facing hunger,” said Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America. “I’ve seen firsthand the anguish that food insecurity and hunger can cause. It is always heartbreaking to meet a mother or father who fears that they will not be able to feed their children. They know that their children cannot reach their full potential if they don’t have enough to eat.”

To spread the call to fight hunger in the community, Second Harvest created a character they call their Hunger Hero.

“There’s no one person or agency—and no superhero—who will swoop in and end hunger,” Second Harvest CEO Willy Elliott-McCrea observed. “Whether through volunteering, advocacy, or donating, it’s ordinary people without superpowers who fight hunger, and they are the real heroes,” he proclaimed.

To join the fight, Second Harvest has suggested four specific things the public can do:

Volunteer — Second Harvest always needs community members, to help sort and pack food, assist with events, or contribute whatever skill they can apply.

Advocate — Visit the Food Research and Action Center at www.frac.org to learn the latest policy news and sign up for action alerts.

Spread the Word on Social Media — On a paper plate write, “On an empty stomach I can’t ______,” and tell us something you couldn’t achieve without adequate food and nutrition. Post it to Facebook with #HungerActionMonth, @SecondHarvestSantaCruz and @FeedingAmerica.

Donate — Second Harvest can turn every dollar donated into four healthy meals for people in need. To donate visit www.thefoodbank.org.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank and other ways you can get involved in Hunger Action Month in Santa Cruz County, please visit www.thefoodbank.org or HungerActionMonth.org.

•••

Founded in 1972, Second Harvest Food Bank’s network of 200 local agencies and programs feeds 55,000 people in Santa Cruz County every month. For every dollar donated, it provides four healthy meals. “Together we fight hunger all year long.” Visit www.thefoodbank.org, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.