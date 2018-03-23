T Sisters Perform at Benefit Concert for Aromas Grange

Oakland California’s very own T Sisters return for a third year to our beloved 104 year-old, historic Aromas Grange Hall. The T Sisters, born and raised in California embody harmony. It’s in their blood, bones, and history. Erika, Rachel and Chloe, (all real sisters), have been singing and writing music together since childhood.

The three sisters’ inventive songwriting is supported by their own acoustic instrumentation. Their sound represents a continuum of music, from traditional to pop influences, moments of breathtaking a cappella to swells of energetic indie Americana.

In the last two years, they’ve been honored to support such acts as Amos Lee, The Wood Brothers, Todd Rundgren, Laurie Lewis, ALO, The California Honeydrops, and more. Notable performances include Merlefest, Kate Wolf Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (support role), Sisters Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Americana Music Association Festival, Music City Roots, and Garrison Keillor’s ‘A Prairie Home Companion’.

Now they are looking forward to coming back to one of the venues that helped launch their careers.

Previous Grange Hall appearances were both sellouts so purchase your tickets early! Tickets $20 in advance & $25 at the door. For a Roast Chicken dinner just $10. Vegetarian option $8. Beer and wine available.

Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com and Marshall’s Grocery (Aromas). Call (831) 322~5411 or go to www.aromasgrange.org for more info. You will not want to miss this show!

•••

Sunday April 15, 4:30 p.m., Aromas Grange Hall, corner of Rose and Bardue. Doors open at 3:30 for dinner, show starts at 4:30 p.m.