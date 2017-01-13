Symphonic Music For The Next Generation

Santa Cruz Symphony Presents Carnival of the Animals

Friday, January 29, 2017, 2 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

Join Maestro Daniel Stewart and Master of Ceremonies Norman Peck as they lead the audience through an introduction to an orchestra in this one-hour performance geared toward children and those who have never been to a live orchestra concert before.

This year’s selections include excerpts from Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and Rossini’s William Tell Overture (theme from The Lone Ranger), as well as Saint Saen’s fun suite, The Carnival of the Animals.

Children will see other children performing alongside the Symphony’s professional musicians as we join with members of the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony, Santa Cruz Ballet Theater and Kuubmwa Jazz Honor Band.

Tickets are $8 for children and $15 for adults, plus box office fees. All tickets are General Seating. Tickets can be tickets purchased online at santacruztickets.com or by calling the box office at (831) 420-5260.

Classical Music Classrooms

Classical Music Classrooms is an in-class listening program provided by the Santa Cruz Symphony that lasts year-round. Students listen to the same 5-minute excerpt of a famous piece of classical music for a week. Following the listening portion, the teacher reads a short piece of information about the composer, the genre of music, the instruments used and the historical context during which the piece was composed. A different piece is played each week.

Students, teachers and school administrators share enthusiasm for this program. 3rd grader Alexis says, “Music listening is soothing. I like listening because it’s soft and hard at the same time. It’s like a fairy tale.”

“Music is so vital and important to our scholars,” says Marilyn Rochey, Principal of Del Mar Elementary School. “They are not exposed to classical music during other times in their lives and this is our opportunity to really open their eyes to the world that’s totally different than they might look at otherwise.”

Santa Cruz Symphony launched the Classical Music Classrooms program in 2013 in only four classrooms. Today, 18 out of the 31 elementary schools in Santa Cruz County are using this program.

This program is designed for elementary grades. If you would like to learn more about Classical Music Classrooms and how to get it into your school, contact the Symphony office at (831) 462-0553 x10.

Music in Schools Video Series

The Orchestra

This is the first in the Santa Cruz Symphony’s Music In Schools video series. “The Orchestra” is an introduction to what an orchestra is, the instruments that are used in an orchestra and the instrument families.

The Santa Cruz Symphony Music In Schools video series is a component of the educational offerings we provide as part of its annual free Youth Concerts for 4th and 5th graders throughout Santa Cruz County.

