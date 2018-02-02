SVWD Making Progress on Well Replacement

The Scotts Valley Water District (SVWD) announced it is making progress with the well replacement project started after the District’s top performing well unexpectedly collapsed in August 2017 after 25 years of service.

Crews from Pacific Coast Drilling reached final depth for the new well — just under 1,500 feet — drilling and well construction are now complete with test pumping scheduled to begin January 29. Next, infrastructure work that includes piping, electrical service and pump controls is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Well 7A, located at the Orchard Run Treatment Facility, sustained a cave-in of a well column at approximately 900 feet underground. Repair of the well was determined to be impossible. Well 7A was the District’s top-producing well, providing 30-40 percent of the District’s potable water. To meet water demands while the replacement well is under construction, the District increase production from its other wells and encouraged customers to make water-efficient choices.

The Scotts Valley Water District is a public agency providing water service over six square miles including most of the City of Scotts Valley and a portion of the unincorporated areas north of the city limits. Through partnership with our community, strategic investment in resources and pursuit of new ideas, Scotts Valley Water District is redefining its historic role in order to meet future challenges and turn them into opportunities.

Learn more at www.svwd.org or www.facebook.com/svwater.