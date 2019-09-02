Jack Ponza, a recent graduate of Scotts Valley High School, was awarded a $12,500 college scholarship over the summer from Operating Engineers Local 3.

Ponza is the son of Local 3 member Geno Ponza and was chosen for his academic excellence, perseverance in the face of adversity, commitment to helping others and demonstrated understanding of the labor movement and its importance today.

Despite a spinal fusion surgery, which resulted in his absence from school for most of his junior and senior year, Ponza maintained a 4.66 Grade Point Average (GPA) and was able to participate in student government, tutor middle school students and volunteer at Dominican Hospital.

“Jack has more grit, perseverance and determination in one finger than most of us have in our entire being,” said David Crawford, coordinator for the rigorous academic path at Scotts Valley High School known as the IB Diploma Program. “He is truly an exceptional young man.”

Ponza will begin classes this fall, working toward a degree in biology. His ultimate goal is to pursue a career in the medical field.

Operating Engineers Local 3 represents about 37,000 heavy equipment operators and other workers in construction, public works and law enforcement and will award 31 college scholarships this year.

This includes two first-place academic scholarships of $15,000 each, two second-place academic scholarships of $12,500 each, two third-place academic scholarships of $10,000 each and 25 merit scholarships of $3,000 each. Jack Ponza is the second-place male academic winner. A Local 3 representative presented him with an award earlier this month.

