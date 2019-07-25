Sustain Farm Supper

Hosted by Homeless Garden Project Featuring Keynote Speaker Jonathan Franzen

The Sustain Supper, a farm-to-table dinner, benefiting the Homeless Garden Project’s education and training programs for individuals experiencing homelessness, will be Saturday, Aug. 24.

The event will feature dishes prepared by four well-known local chefs and a keynote speech by beloved author Jonathan Franzen.

The event, held at the Homeless Garden Project’s Natural Bridges organic farm on Delaware Avenue and Shaffer Road, will be 4-7:30 p.m.

Attendees will also enjoy a farm tour, drinks (including special wine pairings) and live music by Lindsey Wall.

The menu, which will highlight produce grown on the farm, includes appetizers by Chef Tom McNeary of Soif, salad by Chef Sarah LaCasse of Earthbound Farms, entrees by Chef Matthew Beaudin of Monterey Bay Aquarium and dessert from Chef Yulanda Santos of Aubergine.

Jonathan Franzen’s great loves are literature and birds, and his most recent book, The End of the End of the Earth is a passionate argument for both. Jonathan has been a frequent visitor to the HGP farm to watch birds.

Time magazine has called Franzen the “Great American Novelist” and NY Times referred to his “crackling genius.” He is the author of Purity, The Corrections (winner of the National Book Award for Fiction), Freedom, among other novels, and five works of nonfiction and translation, including Farther Awayand The Kraus Project.

He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the German Akademie der Kunste, and the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

To volunteer at the event, please contact Volunteer and Intern Program Manger Emily Redfield at EmilyR@homelessgardenproject.org.

By attending the Sustain Supper, guests help support trainees transform their lives and gain skills they need to build their home in the world.

•••

The Homeless Garden Project (HGP) provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are experiencing homelessness. HGP’s vibrant education and volunteer program for the broad community blends formal, experiential and service learning.

Programs take place in our 3-acre organic farm and related enterprises. In the soil of our urban farm and garden, people find the tools they need to build a home in the world. We envision a thriving and inclusive community, workforce, and local food system.

•••

For tickets or to learn more at www.homelessgardenproject.org or engage with us on Facebook and Instagram.