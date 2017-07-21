Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder

Early Thursday morning at about 5:45 am, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a victim of a gunshot wound. We learned that during an argument, 28-year-old Austin Combs was reported to have shot another man in the face with a handgun. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Combs fled the scene prior to the arrival of our Deputies.

We are asking anyone with information related to Combs whereabouts to contact Dispatch at 831-471-1121, to speak to a Deputy. Please reference Sheriff’s Office case 17-06013. The weapon in this case is still outstanding and we caution the public not to personally contact Combs. There is currently a warrant for Combs arrest for attempted murder.

Case: 17-06013

Date of Incident: July 20th at about 5:45 am

Location: 8400 block of Hihn Rd., Ben Lomond

Wanted: Austin Combs, 28 years old, Ben Lomond resident

Charges: 664/187 PC (Attempted Murder)