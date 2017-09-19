In honor of the Santa Cruz County Fair, we offer the following:

At the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter we, • shelter • care for • reunite • adopt-out more than just cats, dogs, and rabbits. Currently in our barn we have an amazing pig name Susie Q! (A234556).

Oh Susie Q, oh Susie Q ~ Oh Susie Q piggy I love you, Susie Q ~ I like the way you walk (…Did you know you can train a pig to walk on a leash?) ~ I like the way you talk (…Did you know Pigs make a wide range of sounds with a variety of meanings. They don’t actually say, “oink” but make a noise more like “groink” — but pig sounds are very difficult to spell! ~ Well, say that you’ll be mine. (…If you are the right person, Susie Q can be yours because she is still waiting to be adopted after waiting here at the Shelter for SIX MONTHS now!

Susie Q is young adult, female, potbelly pig mix

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182