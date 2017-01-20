Susan A. Mauriello to Retire

Susan A. Mauriello, California’s longest-serving county executive and a champion of innovation and collaboration in county government announced that she would retire effective July 7, 2017.

Appointed as just the second woman county administrative officer in the state in the weeks prior to the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, Mauriello’s leadership skills were immediately tested as she helped guide the County through post-earthquake recovery. Since then, Mauriello has shaped Santa Cruz County into a model for other counties through her deep reservoirs of knowledge and native New York verve.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to serve the people of Santa Cruz County,” Mauriello said. “Public service is one of the highest callings as we strive to make our community a better place for all residents, but the time is right for me to move on to the next phase.”

During her tenure, the County’s budget grew from less than $200 million to more than $700 million, the number of County parks and recreation spaces nearly tripled, and the County became a leader in the field of criminal justice reform and health and human services programs. She has served 24 Board members, and oversees a staff of more than 2,000 that delivers a wide variety of services to county residents.

“It has been an honor working with Susan, both when I was a State representative and now as a Board member. Over time, she has demonstrated the highest levels of knowledge, compassion, effectiveness and integrity in serving the people of Santa Cruz County, and her accomplishments would fill a book. She is well-recognized as a highly effective statewide advocate for counties, and she will be greatly missed,” Board of Supervisors Chair Bruce McPherson said.

Many of the County’s public facilities bear Mauriello’s influence, including the Public Safety Center, Simpkins Family Swim Center, Animal Services Center, Behavioral Health Center, Live Oak Library, Live Oak and reuse of the old County Jail (now the Museum of Art and History). Construction of a new Rountree Detention Facility and renovation of Juvenile Hall are both underway, focused on programs to reduce recidivism and improve chances for successful reentry. Under her leadership, the County improved the business climate with numerous neighborhood and commercial developments, such as those on the Soquel Corridor and Upper 41st Avenue. And alongside partners, the County built 2,142 affordable housing units with another 66 units underway, replaced 242 mobile homes and eliminated substandard conditions at several farm labor camps.

“Susan has been an extraordinary leader, seeing the County through many changes at the State and national levels. She has helped us weather numerous local natural disasters and she built a wonderful set of public facilities. Susan Mauriello has left us with a strong foundation to carry us into the future,” Vice Chair John Leopold said.

Mauriello’s guidance also kept the County in excellent position to address the many challenges posed by changes at the State level, including past budget cuts, the dissolution of redevelopment agencies, the expansion of health care programs under the Affordable Care Act and changes under AB 109 realignment and other public safety reforms.

Mauriello has also demonstrated leadership in the profession, serving as a mentor to new county CAOs and by being an active participant in the County Administrative Officers Association of California, which recently honored Mauriello with a Distinguished Service Award at a ceremony in Palm Springs. She was President of the County Administrative Officers Association of California in 2010 and served in statewide leadership roles, including an appointment to the Board of State and Community Correction by Gov. Jerry Brown.

“I consider Susan to be one of the best administrators in the state, as demonstrated by her receiving the Distinguished Service Award by an independent panel of county experts. Her in-depth knowledge of State and local issues is profound, she is a tireless advocate for county government and her retirement will leave a significant void in county leadership across California,” said Terry Schutten, executive director of the County Administrative Officers Association of California.