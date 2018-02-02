Surfer’s Path 10k & 5k Run

By Tom Bradley

The fifth annual Surfer’s Path 10k & 5k will travel the Santa Cruz and Capitola coastline on Sunday, February 25. This run/walk event kicks off the 2018 Surfer’s Path series that also includes the Surfer’s Path Marathon, Capitola Half Marathon & Relay on May 20 and the Surfer’s Path Hang 10 & Hang 5 on October 21.

Participants are treated to beachfront and bluff views of the Monterey Bay along the majestic Santa Cruz County coastline. Runners and walkers travel the Surfer’s Path, passing many of the world’s most famous surf breaks.

The Surfer’s Path 10k/5k consists of a 6.2 mile and 3.1 mile run/walk. The event starts at 8 a.m. on 41st Ave at the gateway to Pleasure Point where surf shops, restaurants and the nearby coast merge to create the regions famous surf culture.

The course enters onto scenic East Cliff Drive, offering sweeping views of the Monterey Bay. Participants continue on East Cliff until they view the Harbor Lighthouse and reach the turn around located at Twin Lakes Beach. Following the turn around, participants travel back, passing beaches and famous surf breaks as they continue to the finish line located in the heart of Capitola Village.

All participants receive a surfboard shaped finisher medal, surf themed event t-shirts and the beach front finisher celebration in Capitola Village. The Surfer’s Path 10k/5k is the ideal friends and family event. Register at https://www.runsurferspath.com then grab some friends and take part in this event and make memories in this picture postcard setting. Surfs Up!