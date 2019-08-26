Support for Community Bridges

Locals Flood to Fourth Annual Farm to Fork Gala

The fourth annual Farm to Fork Gala, benefiting human services nonprofit Community Bridges, was held on August 3 at the La Selva Beach Clubhouse. 150 people enjoyed wonderful food catered by Barbara & Company Catering, Discretion Brewing beer and Alfaro Family Wines.

Aaron Groff, KION News Anchor, was the emcee for the evening program and a new video highlighting the work of Community Bridges was released. The event raised $70,000 to support children, families and seniors across Santa Cruz County. These funds will fuel all 10 programs of Community Bridges that support people across every stage of life.

Ray Cancino, CEO of Community Bridges, explained the impact that these funds will have on the people served by Community Bridges programs.

“Donations from our generous crowd of friends will make it possible for us to install a new roof at the Fairgrounds Child Development Center, refresh the paint and repair the carpet at Elderday Adult Day Health Care, strengthen the counseling program, and add additional hours for drop-in crises services, at our four family resource centers,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation for all of the donors that gathered together to give back to their community in a truly meaningful way and, Ray notes, “They had a great evening while doing it! Without supporters like you, none of our work is possible.”

The success of this event is due to the kindness and commitment of many organizations and community partners. The Farm to Fork Gala was proudly sponsored by AirTec, Alese Greene, State Farm Insurance, Bontadelli, Inc., CalGiant Berry Farms, Discretion Brewing, Driscoll’s, Granite Construction, New Leaf Community Market, Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center and System Studies. Media sponsors included KION 5/46 and Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Together, our family of programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

•••

To learn more, visit www.communitybridges.org.

Photos Credit: John Hanley