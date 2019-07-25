Summer Stroll in Seacliff

It’s time for summer fun with the Seacliff Improvement Association!

Pedestrians, bicyclists, friends, family and neighbors are all invited to the stroll to Aptos Village as we promote pedestrian safety awareness on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

When you arrive at the Aptos Village Green, take a quick survey, enjoy a snack, and enter to win a prize from our growing list of sponsors:

Akira Sushi • Antique Clocks of Santa Cruz • Aptos BBQ • Armitage Wines • Betty Burgers • Cantine Wine Pub • Cat and Cloud Coffee • Hopscotch Children’s Clothes 8 • New Leaf Community Market • Parish Publick House Aptos • Sock Shop & Shoe Company • Warmth Company

The first 100 arrivals will also receive a reusable shopping bag from New Leaf Market!

A quick survey from you helps us learn more about your experience as we work with local transportation agencies to improve pedestrian safety measures for walking and cycling to and from Aptos Village.

Welcome booth at the Aptos Village Green opens at 10 am. Prize drawing at 11 am.

Stroll on over and join us!

•••

RSVP to: info@seacliffimprovement.org