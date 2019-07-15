Summer Solstice Cat Adoption Special

Through the end of July, Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter (SCCAS) is offering special adoption prices for all kittens and cats at their Santa Cruz shelter, 1001 Rodriguez St. Due to a high volume of kittens and cats in the Shelter, SCCAS wants to ensure that these healthy, adoptable pets are offered a second chance to find a new forever home.

Feline adoption fees usually range from $55 to $120, depending on the animal. The current price special will be $60 for kittens under one year of age and $25 for all adult cats. All adoption fees include the following:

“Adopting a shelter animal not only saves a life, it also opens up precious space in our Shelters for Santa Cruz County’s neediest animals,” said Melanie Sobel, general manager for Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. “We are asking community members to consider a shelter cat as the next addition to their household.”

•••

For more information please visit www.scanimalshelter.org.