Suki: Looking for a Home

Suki (A234492) has been passed around a lot in the past few months. She was abandoned six weeks ago. A neighbor was kind enough to feed her but was unable to care for her further. Instead of coming to the Shelter to find a new home, Suki was outside through some very wet and rough weather.

The person feeding her eventually brought her to a pet store and handed her to Heading Home Animal Rescue (a placement partner to SCCAS). HHAR brought her to us so that we could hold her for her stray time and, if no one claimed her, place her up for adoption.

Our open-door shelter never turns a homeless pet away! There is no surrender fee for in-County pets, only the request for a donation toward their care.

Suki is 4 year-old, spayed/female, tabby and white, cat with striking green eyes.

To adopt your new friend, come to Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location – 2200 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Hours: Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday-Monday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Watsonville Location – 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

Open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182