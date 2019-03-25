Sugar is Truly a Sweetie

Sugar (ID #A255118) is a guinea pig that was surrendered to the Shelter in January with her 3 siblings. Sugar is definitely the right name for this little sweetie. Shy but curious, she has come out of her shell since arriving at the Shelter.

Volunteers set up obstacles for her to explore and climb on when she is taken out of her kennel and she thoroughly enjoys running around and interacting with people. The Shelter also has hamsters, birds and rabbits that are available for adoption. Come meet Sugar or one of our other “pocket pets” today!

Sugar is a white guinea pig, estimated to be 1 years old.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182