STRIPEY: Your Organic Alarm Clock

You may have never thought about a rooster for a pet, but we bet you have never met a rooster like Stripey (ID#A249662). Stripey has been with us for a few months and is a very social and gentle lad. Stripey came from a feed store and he was the only male. He was handled by kids, so he is comfortable with humans. This handsome guy wants to become your morning alarm clock!

Stripey is an Ameraucana rooster, age unknown.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182