Sunday, May 20

This is an organized fully supported one-day event bike ride through some of the most beautiful regions of Santa Cruz County. Starting location Pajaro Valley High School, 500 Harkins Slough Rd, Watsonville.

Each route includes rest stops with food, fruit, and beverages every 20-30 miles. Lunch will be provided on the 65 and 100 mile rides. A hot meal will greet you at the end of the ride. Strawberries dipped in Chocolate Ganache served with fresh whipped cream complete the menu.

SAG (Support and Gear) for equipment and physical breakdowns.

No same-day registration.

Cost: $65.00 before 1:00AM, March 19, 2018. $75.00 after 1:00AM, March 19, 2018. Children under 13 accompanied by a parent, no charge. Children must register. Please register at: https://www.cyclistsforculturalexchange.org/sff

Staggered check-in this year. 100 mile: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 100 kilometer: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. 30 mile: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. All courses will close at 5:00 p.m. and there will be no SAG support after that time.

Cyclists for Cultural Exchange (CCE) was established in 2004 with the express purpose of furthering peace and international understanding through exchanges between people with a common interest in cycling.

CCE is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Santa Cruz County, California. The organization runs one major fund-raising event each year, the Strawberry Fields Forever Bike Ride, which provides the funds distributed in support of its mission.