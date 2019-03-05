Storefront Beautification Program

The City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department provides funding to help local business and property owners spruce up their storefronts and improve the appearance of the city’s retail districts.

Facade Improvement: Provides up to $15,000 towards exterior painting, new awnings, signs, lighting, and refurbishing of architectural features.

Commercial Signage: Provides up to $5,000 towards the addition or improvement of commercial signage only.

Application windows are between March 1 – 31 and September 1 – 30.

These grants can allow business owners to attract customers to their business, build their brand identity, increase visibility, improve the pedestrian experience, remove barriers to accessibility, and become compliant with local codes.

•••

For more information contact Ali Cameron via email: acameron@cityofsantacruz.com or call: (831) 420-5158.