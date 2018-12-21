Staying Safe On County Roads

Getting around Santa Cruz County by bike is about to get a lot easier. The RTC is currently working on a countywide bicycle wayfinding project that will include signage at over 300 locations throughout the county. This new program will assist all types of bicycle riders – commuters, families, recreational riders and visitors – in finding and accessing major destinations throughout the county.

The RTC put the bicycle wayfinding project out to bid at the end of October and construction is planned to begin in 2019. As part of the project, bicycle and pedestrian count data will be collected before and after signage installation, and a public outreach campaign to promote awareness of the routes will take place. Signage will be installed in phases and the project is expected to be completed by 2021.

The rainy season is here, and while the wet weather may be needed, it doesn’t provide for the best driving conditions. We want you to be safe while behind the wheel in wet weather conditions. Remember, rain not only reduces visibility, but also the amount of grip your car has on the road, increasing stopping distances. Follow these five tips to keep you safe while driving in the rain:

Reduce your speed and take it slow on wet roads.

Wipers on. Headlights on.

Keep a following distance of at least five car lengths.

Don’t brake in a curve.

Say no to distractions. Put your phone away and keep the radio down low or off.

Read Cruz511’s complete list of tips for driving in rainy weather, and stay safe on the roadways!

•••

The holidays are a time for festivities, friends and family. This usually means more cars on the roads as people drive to and from holiday parties or relatives’ homes. As you hit the road this holiday season, it is important to remember that in order to stay safe behind the wheel, sober driving is a must.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 10,000 people died each year from 2013 to 2017 in drunk-driving collisions. That’s equal to about 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors.

Inevitably though, during the holidays, more alcohol-impaired drivers get behind the wheel, making the roadways a dangerous place. Over the past five years, an average of 300 people died in drunk-driving collisions during the Christmas through New Year’s holiday period, according to the NHTSA.

If you plan to go out and have some fun over the holidays, there are a number of options to get you home safe without driving:

Designate a driver.

Use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

Take public transportation.

Download the NHTSA’s SaferRide app and use it to call a taxi or friend to pick you up. The app is available for Android devices on Google Play and Apple devices in the iTunes store.

•••

Have a happy, and safe, holiday and New Year!