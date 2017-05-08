State Route 9 Closure

From Junction of Highway 9 and Highway 35 to Redwood Gulch Rd. in Santa Clara County

Thursday May 11, 2017 (0700 to 2200 hrs.)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will Close approx. 3 mile section of Hwy 9 for construction from junction of Hwy 9 and Hwy 35 to Redwood Gulch Rd in the Santa Clara County.

To ensure public and worker safety, crews have scheduled the following closures:

Northbound/Southbound Highway 9

Section of Highway 9 would be closed from 0700 hrs to 2200 hrs in both directions from junction of Hwy 9 and Hwy 35 to Redwood Gulch Rd.

Portable Changeable Message Boards will be placed with advance notifications to alert travelling public.

For the latest road conditions, try Caltrans Quick Map: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov; Or follow Caltrans on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/CaltransD4

Caltrans appreciates your patience as we work to maintain the highways.