State Route 236 Five-Day Closure

Slope Repairs begins May 15; Expected to Run Through Friday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — Crews will perform slope repair work along State Route 236 next week, resulting in a full closure of the highway between Big Basin State Park HQ and China Grade Road from Monday morning, May 15 until Friday evening, May 19.

Roadwork will occur at two locations (Mile Markers 10.8 and 11) and require the narrow roadway to be closed 24/7.

Electronic message signs have been posted to advise travelers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over or slow down when driving through Caltrans work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Cruz County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 831-423-0396 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upscr.htm.