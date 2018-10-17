Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley Results

Scotts Valley Boys Win Division 4

Scotts Valley junior Mitch Ross took 6th place leading the Scotts Valley High boys cross country team to its division win at the Stanford Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sep 29.

Ross ran the 5-kilometer run on Stanford Golf Course in 16:10 as the Falcons low of 70 points won Division 4. Jeremy Kain was 14th (16:37.50), Darren Mudge was 16th (16:40.20), Logan Ross was 20th (16:48.60) and Patrick Goodrich finished 22nd (16:51.50).

SLV Boys Placed Fourth in Division 4

Finishing third-place was Chris Anderson (15:58.30) for SLV, Cash Ebright placed 18th (16:45.70), Ross MacMillan was 36th (17:08.00), Cory Nounnan was 39th (17:11.10) and Gregor MacDonald was 109th (18:25.40) gave them a score of 185 points

Girls Division 4

San Lorenzo Valley Girls had the best score among Santa Cruz County teams, placing 11th overall with a 283 total. Leading SLV was Azalea Groleau’s ninth place in 18:59.70. Kaleigh Pennington was 54th (20:50.30), Maya McCabe was 57th (20:56.90), Camryn Crouch was 77th (21:48.30), and Summer Hipwell was 113th (22:47.30).

Scotts Valley Girls finished 12th with 294 points. The Falcon’s Jessica Kain was third overall in 18:35.60, Kelly McEntee was 66th (21:21.10), Giselle Simmons was 70th (21:34.40), Olivia Goeury was 84th (22:07.60) and Justine Goeury was 98th (22:23.50).