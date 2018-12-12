SqCWD Remains in Stage 3 Water Shortage

Soquel Creek Water District (SCWD) has been in Stage 3 since 2014 due to our community’s long-term groundwater supply shortage and seawater intrusion occurring at our coastline.

The 2017–2018 winter rainfall total was only 62% of average and the recent aerial geophysical data collected in 2017 validated the continuing concern that the freshwater-seawater interface poses great risk to our drinking water wells.

Thanks to our community’s successful water-efficiency efforts, we achieved a 24% savings last year. Maintaining the current level of conservation will help us continue to protect our groundwater while we develop new water sources. Stage 3 restrictions will remain in place until rescinded by the Board.

To achieve this goal, the District suggests an annual average water use guideline of 50 gallons per person, per day. Enforcement of the District’s water waste ordinance continues, which is in effect year-round regardless of water supply shortage declarations. Other continued Stage 3 measures include:

Car Washing Restriction: Use of a recycled water car wash is preferred; however, vehicles may be washed at home if done efficiently: use of a waterless spray, a bucket and hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, and/or a pressure washer. All methods should minimize water running off of the property.

Exterior Structure Washing Restriction: No exterior washing of structures unless for sanitation and health purposes, or if preparing to paint or stain and a pressure washer is used.

Save Water Signage Requirement: Businesses and institutions must display provided signage encouraging conservation and reporting of water waste.

For more information, visit https://www.soquelcreekwater.org/stage3-2017