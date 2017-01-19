SqCWD News and Updates

Pure Water Soquel Project: Environmental Review Update

Thanks to all who attended our open house and public scoping meetings on December 7. The meetings were well attended and provided the opportunity for staff to listen to the public and explain the proposed project – how it will help address the overdraft conditions of the Santa Cruz Mid-County groundwater basin and prevent seawater intrusion from moving further inland.

The first step in our environmental review process is called scoping, which helps define the issues that people/agencies think should be evaluated in the Environmental Impact Report (EIR). During the scoping comment period, which opened November 16, 2016, the public has the opportunity to provide their input on the environmental topics, potential effects, possible mitigation measures, and range of alternatives to be analyzed in the project EIR.

The Draft EIR is to be released in Summer 2017.

We will continue to keep our customers and the community informed about the project, including a technical memo on recharge wells, our technical studies pertaining to groundwater modeling and water quality, and treatment facility considerations. For more information, visit www.soquelcreekwater.org/purewatersoquel

Enhanced Residential: Toilet Rebate Available Now!

The District is offering an enhanced residential toilet rebate through the Water Demand Offset (WDO) program that will pay up to $300 for parts & contracted labor.

To qualify for the rebate, residential customers must replace toilets that use 1.6 gallons per flush (GPF) or more with ultra-high efficiency toilets that use 0.8 GPF or less. Customers may apply for up to 3 toilet rebates per household based on the number of qualifying toilets at the property. Please see all the Rebate Program Rules & Requirements on the Enhanced Toilet Rebate Application on our website.

Reminder: New Rates Went into Effect January 1

New rates became effective on January 1, 2017. These rates will appear on your statement beginning February 1, 2017. Contact customer service at 831-475-8500 with questions.