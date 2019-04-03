Spring Back Adoption Special

Half Price on All Puppy & Dog Adoptions at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is experiencing an overload of adoptable dogs at their shelter and is seeking forever homes for adoptable animals. Adopting out animals helps open up space at their open-admission price for all puppies and dogs will be half-price through April 15, 2019.

There are many reasons shelter animals make great pets. Many previously with a human family and have the basic training, socialization and cooperative skills they need to become part of your household.

And many, but not all, of shelter animals have the advantage of being mixed-breed animals that use what geneticists call “hybrid vigor” to avoid some of the health issues of purebred animals.

Shelter animals are also quite a bargain since their fees include spay/neuter, microchip (including registration), age-appropriate vaccinations, routine treatment for fleas/worms, and a free pet wellness exam with local participating veterinarians.

Adoption is one of the main services Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter offers to our community, and it is a cooperative labor of love with our adopters. SCCAS appreciates and applauds people who make the life-saving decision to adopt a homeless animal!

Come on over to visit Santa Cruz County Animals Shelter’s adoptable animals, and be prepared to fall in love!

•••

For more information and to view adoptable animals, please visit our shelter location at 1001 Rodriguez St. (Rodriguez St and 7th Ave) in Santa Cruz or visit their website www.scanimalshelter.org