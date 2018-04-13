A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy will open on Friday, April 13 at Scotts Valley High School.

The show was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party).

The Scotts Valley production is Directed by Kendra Kannegaard and Larry Wenner, with musical direction by Lea Reed, and dance choreography by Mikayla Tom, the production promises to delight audiences with humor, an original story, song and dance, and all your favorite Addams Family characters.

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, a grave crisis is brewing. It is every father’s worst nightmare but in reverse. Daughter Wednesday, the ultimate Princess of Darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a “normal” young man, Lucas Beineke, from a quiet respectable Ohio family—not even remotely fiendish!

Worse, the romance seems to have turned the steadfastly gloomy Addams girl downright cheery, leaving her family very worried and distressed. Comic chaos reigns when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s new boyfriend and his parents so they can become better acquainted with the entire Addams family.

The ghoulish double cast features Sophie Chiara and Peyton Turowski as Morticia, the vampiric matriarch of the Addams clan; Jimmy Reed as Gomez, her devoted husband; Marlee Bruce and Emilie Erickson as Wednesday; Joelle Andrews and Haley Clarke as Pugsley; Colter Chacon and Justin Ifland as Uncle Fester; Amira Aspromonte and Nicole Toccalino as Grandma, Gabe Freeman as Lurch, Jon Bruce and JD Burnett as Lucas; and Kieran Dean, Missa Hawk and Willa Reed as the parents, Mal and Alice Beineke.

A band of dearly departed ancestors from diverse past generations also haunt the scenes. Their singing and dancing, like that of the main characters, is a special treat. The ancestors include: Madelyn Raabe, Mikayla Tom, Morgen Cree, Addie Aubley, Alyssa Buller, Chance Brown, Finn Vannerus, Madi Ahrens, Alissa Anderson, Genevieve Bellavance, Jarrett Bare, Lexi Daniels, Isabel Hammana, Elise Magee, Sophia Margiotta, Ashley Miller, Julia Packer, Zack Packer, Ayanna Palmer, Gabe Petersen, Ella Schromm, Sydney Scott, Tessa Snyder, Lillian Thorington, and Elijah Wenn

The Addams Family, a New Musical Comedy opens on Friday, April 13 (How that for timing!) and runs through April 29. Curtain time for Friday and Saturday evening shows is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $13, Student/Senior admission is $10. On Bargain Night, April 19th (Thursday), all tickets are $10. Proceeds from bargain night will be donated to support The Scotts Valley Community Theatre Guild. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com.