Special Daytime CASA Training

CASA of Santa Cruz County needs caring adult volunteers to speak up for the best interests of children who have been abused or neglected.

A CASA volunteer spends time with his or her child each week, gathering information from everyone involved in the child’s case. CASA volunteers also work with attorneys and social workers. They review records, research information, and talk to anyone involved with the child, including parents, extended family members, doctors and teachers.

Training to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate typically takes place two nights a week from 6-9 p.m. for 5 weeks. Once a year, a special daytime training is offered that will takes place Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for two weeks. This is a rare opportunity to complete the 35-hour course without having to drive at night.

If you have 2-4 hours a week to be there for a child in foster care, you CAN make a difference. Training begins on September 30th.

Although there is a great need for bilingual and male volunteers, we always encourage people from all cultures and professions and of all ethnic and educational backgrounds to learn more.

Upcoming Informational session:

Saturday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. at CASA: 813 Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

•••

For more information contact Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Cruz County: www.casaofsantacruz.org • Phone: (831) 761-2956 • email: cita@casaofsantacruz.org