Special Blood Donation Event

Wednesday, August 28 at Red Cross Office in Santa Cruz

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They don’t wear capes or special suits, and their badge of honor is the bandage that shows they gave the gift of life.

The Central Coast community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood on Wednesday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross Central Coast Chapter’s office in Santa Cruz. The address for the special blood drive that day is 2960 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage. Blood donors are needed now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

Blood donation appointments are preferred for the Central Coast event, says Michele Averill, CEO for the Red Cross Central Coast Chapter. They can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going online at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using the sponsor code ARCCCC.

“The need for lifesaving blood donations is especially acute right now, prompting us to host this special donation event in a convenient location for Central Coast residents,” Averill says. “We hope to fill every last one of our appointment slots for that day.”

How to Donate Blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

