Sow & Grow Fall Feast

September 22, 2018, 4 – 8 p.m. • Farm Discovery 172 Litchfield Lane Watsonville

On September 22 Farm Discovery at Live Earth will host “Sow & Grow” the 10th annual benefit dinner at Live Earth Farm supporting Farm Discovery’s environmental and nutrition education programs for local youth. The afternoon will begin with Chef and business owner Cori Goudge-Ayers, from Persephone, preparing the appetizer course.

This magical evening includes craft cocktails, craft cocktails made with Venus Spirits, beer from Discretion Brewing, wine from Storrs Winery, Chesebro Wines and Scheid Family Vineyards, live music by the Steelehouse Stringband and a silent auction.

Chef Andrea Mollenaur, executive chef at Lifestyle Culinary Arts, will prepare the wine pairing dinner. All three courses will feature fresh, local farm fresh produce and other artisan ingredients. The event will culminate with a short live auction and then by Buttercup Cakes and Penny Ice Creamery collaborating to create the dessert course overlooking the Pajaro Valley.

This farm feast is the major annual fundraiser for Farm Discovery at Live Earth’s on-farm education programs and field trips for local youth.

In 2017, over 2,800 students visited Live Earth Farm to learn about food, farming, and the environment. The programs are multi-sensory and hands-on, allowing youth to harvest and taste farm fresh foods while learning about organic agriculture, nutrition, ecology, and grade-level science concepts.

Through Farm Discovery’s programs, local youth are engaged and inspired to be informed stewards of their own health, their community and their environment.

Farm Discovery at Live Earth aims to raise $50,000 through “Sow & Grow” the September 22nd fall fundraising event, to support farm visits, transportation costs and garden & kitchen supplies for the over 3000 students who will visit Live Earth Farm during the 2018-19 school year.

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please visit: https://sowandgrow.eventbrite.com

Farm Discovery at Live Earth is a farm-based education not-for-profit organization in Watsonville, California to empower youth and families to build and sustain healthy food, farming, social and natural systems.

By developing environmental literacy, teaching farming skills, and transforming food habits that support personal, community and environmental health we encourage students to build a relationship with food that is healthy for people, the environment and the economy. A special emphasis is placed on reaching under served people in the Pajaro Valley to bolster individual, community and environmental health.

Farm Discovery 172 Litchfield Lane Watsonville, (831) 728-2032 • Email: Education@FarmDiscovery.org Website: https://farmdiscovery.org

Photos Credit: Liz Birnbaum of the Curated Feast